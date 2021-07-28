DIAGNOS Announces a Pilot with Opticalia in Spain

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today the signing of a pilot in Spain with three franchisees from Opticalia Group.

“A proposal that combines optometrist knowledge, telemedicine and artificial intelligence to obtain fast results, without invasive methodology and with totally reliable results. A smart retinography is also used which, once the patient is positioned, it automatically searches for the retina in the eye. All the techniques used in this process are non-invasive, painless and quick for the comfort and tranquility of the patient,” states Mrs. Elsa Tortosa, owner and head of optometrists in Opticalia franchise in Pinoso, Spain.

Meanwhile in the cities of Aspe and Novelda, Spain, Mr. Santos Díaz, head of optometrists and owner of franchises Opticalia, who has been in the sector for 23 years innovating and transforming his optics into the new business model oriented to health in general and visual in particular, says “The campaign begins with the request for a previous appointment through the web or at the optician itself, where patients will register in order of arrival and a free retinography will be carried out. With the results we obtain, a pre-diagnosis of their fundus will be made with respect to diabetic retinopathy.”

The Councillor for Health in the Aspe City Council, Mrs. Yolanda Moreno, stressed that this initiative will produce important data concerning the eye health for all Aspenses. “Thanks to Opticalia Aspe our neighbors will be able to benefit from a treatment pre-diagnosis that allows detection of visual problems in a timely manner.”

Opticalia Aspe is investing, on its own initiative, 6,000 euros in this campaign to detect and stop preventable blindness.

“One of the tools used in this diagnostic process is based on artificial intelligence, a resource that comes from DIAGNOS, an international company located in Canada with extensive experience and with more than 400 thousand retinographies performed around the world. This allows the precision of diabetic retinopathy pre-diagnoses to be very high, reaching a Sensitivity of 98.4%, Specificity of 97.6% and a Certainty of 97.9%. Data that improves human diagnoses under the same conditions, without applying drops to dilate the pupil and in 4 seconds, which is known as non-mydriatic retinography,” said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Opticalia

Opticalia was founded as a great image group 10 years ago in Spain. Our goal is to group independent opticians who, while maintaining their personality, benefit from the advantages generated by belonging to a recognized brand. More than 1,000 opticians associated and trusting in Opticalia in 5 countries give us the size to obtain negotiating advantages: Spain and 4 attached plants in Portugal, Mexico, Colombia and Morocco. Services designed so that all opticians associated with Opticalia have competitive advantages that help them manage their business and be competitive against chains and future operators in the sector.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers