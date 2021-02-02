DIAGNOS Announces Further Deployment of its AI based CARA Technology in Saudi Arabia

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that it will be deploying its AI medical test for retina analysis at the Enayah Mobile Smart Eye Clinics operated by the Association of Charitable Health Society for Patient Care (known as “Enayah”), in collaboration with its Saudi business partner, Kanhoor Medical Co. (“Kanhoor”).

Enayah is one of the pioneers of humanitarian societies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered in the Ministry of Labor & Social Development. Its mission is to provide healthcare workers and lower income patients with quality healthcare. As part of their program known as “Combating Blindness”, Enayah will be deploying and operating a fleet of remote Mobile Smart Eye Clinics to increase accessibility to eye care for communities and patients with reduced mobility.“For almost three years, Enayah has been using DIAGNOS’ AI based CARA platform successfully to screen thousands of diabetic patients for diabetic retinopathy with an early detection test. By using DIAGNOS’ telemedicine solution we have been able to identify patients needing care early so their vision can be saved. As part of our “Combating Blindness” program, we are extremely pleased to extend this service and add it to other tests in our fleet of vans of Mobile Smart Eye Clinics”, said Dr. Salman Abdullah Al-Mutairi, Executive Director of Enayah Charitable Association and Secretary General of the council of Private Association in the Kingdom.“Diabetes is the largest cause of vision loss in the world and accessibility to an eye test such as this is one of the most important factors contributing to early diagnosis and treatment. We applaud Dr. Salman’s initiative to bring eye screening to remote communities with mobile clinics”, said Yves-Stéphane Couture, Vice President of Sales for DIAGNOS.“We salute this new innovative engagement from Enayah and their contribution to bring care to remote communities and to patients with reduced mobility. Technology is working towards bringing down barriers for all to have access to quality healthcare and we are proud to bring this initiative to Saudi Arabia. To that effect, CARA is now hosted locally at Saudi Telecom (STC) Cloud Services with the collaboration of Hajz Telecom”, said Abdul-Aziz Rashid Al-Mugait, General Manager of Kanhoor Medical Co. About Kanhoor Medical Co

Al Kanhoor is focused on selling telemedicine and AI assisted application in KSA. Al Kanhoor is providing technology for remote patient observation and marketing Diagnos suit of products in KSA and beyond. Al Kanhoor is a sister company of HAJZTELECOM “HTC” Technology & Telecom solutions provider and contractor to Saudi Telecom – STC- contractor since 1997. About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com .This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President

