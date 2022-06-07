DIAGNOS Announces the Deployment of its Age-Related Macular Degeneration Detection Application Into the Optometry Clinics of IRIS, The Visual Group

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the deployment of its Age-Related Macular Degeneration detection application into the optometry clinics of IRIS The Visual Group.

It is with great pleasure that DIAGNOS is announcing the deployment of its Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) detection application into the optometry clinics of IRIS The Visual Group (IRIS). With over 1,250 patients having received this new test already, we can see that the demand is great for this application in clinical optometry and optical retail. This deployment of this application represents an important milestone in the Artificial Intelligence Technology Implementation Program announced in June 2021 by the two groups.

“We are thrilled by the addition of the AMD detection application into our portfolio as it further expands the value our company offers to eyecare providers, an important segment of our market expansion strategy.” says Mr. Yves-Stéphane Couture, Vice-President of DIAGNOS. “The quality of the relationship we developed with IRIS throughout this project and the constant spirit of collaboration and desire to improve patient outcomes shared by our respective organizations have been decisive in the development of this new tool, it positively and directly contributed to the deployment we are doing today.”

AMD is a leading cause of visual deterioration and legal blindness in people over 60 years of age. The loss of central vision and high-resolution visual acuity from untreated AMD can lead to irreversible loss of reading, depression, reduced facial recognition ability, and disqualification from driving. Regular screening for eye diseases is of the utmost importance to enable early detection of eye disease and prevent major alterations in quality of life from occurring.

“The deployment of this new application in our clinics is perfectly aligned with IRIS’ desire to be at the forefront of technological advances in its clinical optometry and optical retail operations. We strive to provide our customers with the most effective cutting-edge technologies, with tools that enhance the healthcare experience we provide and improve clinical outcomes. Artificial Intelligence solutions like that of DIAGNOS raise the bar in terms of quality of care and perfectly illustrate of the benefits of our collaboration with this company.” said Dr. Jahel St-Jacques, Optometrist and Vice-President of IRIS.

DIAGNOS is currently putting the finishing touches on several Artificial Intelligence Deep Learning algorithms focused on disease detection and aimed to improve clinical operations and patient outcomes. The launch of the AMD detection application is the first in a series of important launches planned soon, that will ensure the success and sustainability of the organization.

About IRIS

IRIS was founded in 1990 in Quebec. Since that time, IRIS has developed into the largest network of optometrists, opticians and ophthalmologists operating under the same banner across Canada. The company’s locations combine clinical optometry and optical retail to provide a unique concept and a commitment to offering top quality products and services in the field of eyecare.

Additional information is available at www.iris.ca

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



