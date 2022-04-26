DIAGNOS Announces the Extension of its Contract with Novo Nordisk for the Follow-up of Diabetic Patients Under Treatment with Drugs Included in its Therapeutic Portfolio

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or “we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the extension of its contract for the follow-up of Diabetic patients under treatment with drugs included in its therapeutic portfolio.

Novo Nordisk’s therapeutic portfolio offers positive benefits by reducing the risk of developing retinopathy and of suffering from major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or even death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus with known heart disease.

“We are pleased to announce the execution of the extended service contract with Novo Nordisk in Mexico, powered by DIAGNOS’ Artificial Intelligence CARA: Computer Assisted Retina Analysis. Our highly innovative Artificial Intelligence and expertise in non-invasive eye screening will support the specialists in monitoring diabetic patients under treatment with Novo Nordisk’s drugs through the analysis of the patients’ retina to measure the positive effects their treatment has on them, not only for diabetes but also for hypertension, leading us towards the future establishment of measures to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular diseases (CVD), by using DIAGNOS’ technology”, mentioned Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

“Using Artificial Intelligence based on Deep Learning Algorithms to enhance the patient’s follow-up and to improve the outcomes by providing the best medical support. Our method carries the potential for early detection and prevent the vision loss from diabetic complications. Also, by using the same retina photograph (2 photos) that we use for retinopathy screening this allows us to detect the early anomalies of retinal micro vascularization and to provide a cardiovascular risk score to decrease morbidity and mortality in the population at risk”, said Dr. Hadi Chakor, Chief Medical Officer at DIAGNOS. “Over six months, we will monitor the evolution of both critical chronic diseases in 500 patients with our non-invasive Artificial Intelligence technology: one screening at the beginning of the program and a second screening 6 months later.”

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: hemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 41,400 people in 77 countries and markets its products in more than 165 countries.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

