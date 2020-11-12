DIAGNOS Announces the Resumption of Screening Operations in Saudi Arabia and Conveys Congratulations to Dr. Salman Abdullah Al-Mutairi for his Assignment as Secretary General of the Council of Private Associations of the Kingdom

BROSSARD, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ADK), (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the reopening of the screening clinic in Hafar al-Batin, a region that includes over 150,000 diabetics for a total population of over 600,000 people.

Al Kanhoor Medical, Diagnos and its employees also wish to offer their sincerest congratulations to the Secretary General of the Health Care Association, Dr. Salman Abdullah Al-Mutairi, for his assignment as Secretary General of the Council of Private Associations in the Kingdom. We would also like to note the great efforts made by Dr. Salman and the Enaya Association, led by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Suwailem, in the retinal examination project for diabetics in many regions of the Kingdom. About DIAGNOS DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis) to assist doctors, nurses and specialist in their daily work with diabetics. CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America, is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada, licensed by the Saudi FDA, COFEPRIS in Mexico and is CE marking compliant in Europe.Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com About Kanhoor Medical Co Al Kanhoor is focused on selling telemedicine and AI assisted application in KSA. Al Kanhoor is providing technology for remote patient observation and marketing Diagnos suit of products in KSA and beyond. Al Kanhoor is a sister company of HAJZTELECOM “HTC” Technology & Telecom solutions provider and contractor to Saudi Telecom – STC- contractor since 1997.This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this releaseFor further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224



CBJ Newsmakers