DIAGNOS Receives Regulatory Approval from the Costa Rica Health Agency for its Artificial Intelligence Enabled Pathology Detection Systems

BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the receipt of approval from the Costa Rican regulatory agency (Ministerio de Salud) for its Artificial Intelligence enabled Pathology Detection Systems.

DIAGNOS’ platform has been approved for having complied with the legal requirements and applicable regulations. Valid for a period of five years, this approval allows the immediate commercial deployment of DIAGNOS’ Pathology Detection Systems in Costa Rica. The registration will be held for DIAGNOS by Costa Rica based Aselcom, a highly respected local partner specialized in the sale of medical technologies to hospitals, medical clinics, and optical stores.

“We were waiting for this approval to begin our sales to customers who were on hold during the approval process and to resume our discussions regarding screening programs with the Government of Costa Rica and,” said Mr. Guillermo Moreno Robles, VP of Sales of DIAGNOS. “This approval represents $1,500,000 USD of potential revenues for our company.”

Ocular diseases have become the leading cause of blindness worldwide in patients between the ages of 20 and 64. Costa Rica is no different from other countries, with almost 15% of its population over the age of 20 suffering from diabetes, where less than 11% of these cases are diagnosed. Of the patients diagnosed with diabetes, 35% were identified with diabetic retinopathy, a disease known to severely affect vision.

“We are very grateful to both the Quebec and Canadian Government for working with us closely on this approval for our Pathology Detection Systems in Costa Rica,” stated Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS. “This announcement reflects DIAGNOS’ commitment to continue to deploy our innovative Pathology Detection technology using Ocular Images not just in select countries, but worldwide.”

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

