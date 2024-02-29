DIAGNOS Welcomes Mr. Michael Braeuel to its Board of Directors

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Braeuel to the Corporation’s board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Braeuel has a successful track record as an accomplished entrepreneur with over 30 years of hands-on business experience. Over the years, he has been able to establish, expand, and ultimately sell two highly profitable businesses. One of them is providing engineering and systems integration services for machine vision inspection technology. Michael holds a master degree in engineering.

“We are pleased that Michael has accepted to join the Board. We are convinced that his extensive work experience will directly contribute to the growth of our business,” said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

Mr. Braeuel’s directorship is effective today, February 29, 2024.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers