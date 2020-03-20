Digihost Adjusts Operations in Response to the COVID-19 Virus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI) reports that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Company is temporarily ceasing operations until March 31, 2020 at its Buffalo, NY facility in an effort to protect the health of Digihost’s personnel and the community in which the Company works. Management of Digihost will reassess the COVID-19 situation at the end of March and will make a determination at that time whether to continue the temporary cessation of its currency mining operations.Michel Amar, CEO, commented, “While it is unfortunate to place our operations on temporary hold, Digihost fully supports the state and federal governments’ proactive plans and recommendations to protect the American people from the COVID-19 pandemic.” About Digihost Technology Inc. Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth oriented blockchain company, which currently operates 12,895 state-of-the-art digital currency mining rigs with the ability to expand to 17.5 MW of computing power. The Company’s operating facility is located in Buffalo, New York, with over 70,000 square feet and a 115,000 KVA outdoor substation under a five-year lease and an option to lease additional facility space totalling 240,000 square feet after 3 years. The Company focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions and blockchain software solutions.Additional InformationFor further information, please contact:Digihost International, Inc.Angie Ihler, Media Inquiries

