Digihost Announces 150 Bitcoins in Custody as of End of Year 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has a balance of 150 Bitcoins (“BTC”) in custody as of the 2020 calendar year end, which it accumulated through its BTC mining operations throughout the 2020 calendar year. Digihost mined a total of 26.38 BTC in the month of December 2020, for a total of 67.31 BTC mined during the 4th quarter of 2020. The Company is also pleased to see an improvement in its operating margins resulting from the increase in BTC prices since the end of November 2020.

Michel Amar, CEO, stated: “We are very excited to deploy our new S19 Pro 110TH miners this month and increase our hash rate by over 20% for January 2021. We are focused on and will intensify our strategy to accumulate Bitcoins, and the Company is continuing to seek every opportunity to improve our margins with lower electricity cost.” About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company’s mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.For further information, please contact:Digihost Technology Inc.

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

Email: michelamar@me.com

