Digihost Announces a 60% Increase in Bitcoin Production in 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative BTC production results for the month, quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

The Company is pleased to report that it mined approximately 832 BTC during the year ended December 31, 2022, exceeding 2021 annual production of 521 BTC by approximately 60%.

Monthly Production Highlights for December 2022

Mined 56.96 BTC, resulting in total holdings of 111.32 BTC at the end of December valued at approximately $1.84 million based on a BTC price of $16,547 as of December 31, 2022.

Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 800.89 ETH at the end of December valued at approximately $0.96 million based on an ETH price of $1,197 as of December 31, 2022.

Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of approximately $2.8 million as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company held cash of approximately $1.82 million as of December 31, 2022. Cash and liquid assets as of December 31, 2022 totalled approximately $4.62 million.

Consistent with management’s commitment to avoid equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company sold a portion of its BTC production during December to fully fund its energy costs.

The only debt Digihost carries as of December 31, 2022, in addition to normal trade payables, is a vendor-take-back mortgage on its Alabama facility in the amount of $934,500.

Given the recent adverse weather conditions in Western New York, the Company voluntarily reduced its energy consumption during seven days of operations in December running predominantly at off-peak hours as part of Digihost’s ongoing commitment to assist the local power grid in continually meeting the critical power requirements of its customer base.

Year-Over-Year Quarterly Comparison

The Company mined an additional 18.24 BTC during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, representing year-over-year quarterly increase of 11%.

Figure 2. Quarter-over-quarter BTC Production

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY Increase Mined BTC 190.63 172.38 18.24 Approximate BTC value $16,547 $46,306 ($29,759) Production Value $3,154,355 $7,982,228 ($4,827,874)

Year-Over-Year Full Year Comparison

On a year-over-year basis, the Company mined approximately 311.64 more BTC during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 2021, representing an increase of approximately 60%.

Figure 1. Year-over-year FY BTC Production

FY 2022 FY 2021 YoY Increase Mined BTC 832.27 520.63 311.64 Approximate BTC value $16,547 $46,306 ($29,759) Production Value $13,771,572 $24,108,293 ($10,336,721)

North Tonawanda Power Plant Acquisition

The Company is finalizing closing documentation related to Digihost’s acquisition of a 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY (“NT”). During December of 2022 the Company received approval for the power plant acquisition from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. All state and federal regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition transaction have now been received by the Company. Management expects the acquisition to close in Q1 of 2023. The power plant will provide the Company with computing capacity of approximately 1.3 EH based upon an initial power generation run rate for the plant of approximately 50 MW. Upon closing of the acquisition of the power plant the Company will immediately be able to utilize all 50MW of power for its mining infrastructure which has already been installed on property immediately adjacent to the power plant. When combined with Digihost’s current New York State (“NYS”) operations total computing capacity from the Company’s NYS operations is projected to be approximately 1.7 EH.

Alabama Site

The Alabama Site Phase 1 build-out continued on schedule and on budget, with initial mining capacity of 100 PH/s coming online during the month of December. Phase 1, scheduled for completion in Q1 of 2023, will provide the Company with 22 MW of power resulting in total mining capacity of approximately 550 PH/s. The Alabama Site has total potential power capacity of 55 MW. The Company is currently working on the design of Phase 2 for the Alabama Site which could provide Digihost with an additional 33 MW of power.

Digihost’s total operating capacity comprised of the Company’s existing NYS operations, the mining capacity from the NT power plant and Phase 1 of the Alabama Site build-out is projected to be approximately 2.2 EH by the end of Q1 of 2023.

North Carolina Expansion

As announced earlier this year the Company acquired 25 acres of land in North Carolina with a potential power allocation of 200 MW. The Company expects to commence development of the North Carolina site in Q1 of 2024.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on BTC mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of approximately 715 PH/s.

All hosting fees and joint venture profit sharing are treated as production costs in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

