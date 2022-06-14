Dimensions Launches ‘ASCEND’ International Plant Medicine Retreat Series in Jamaica

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dimensions, a Canadian company offering safe and legal psychedelic-assisted experiences for personal growth, well-being, and creative exploration, has launched ASCEND, a series of international, luxury destination plant medicine retreats. The first two retreat experiences will take place from Friday, September 30 to Friday, October 7, 2022 and Saturday, December 10 to Saturday, December 17, 2022 at The Great House at Good Hope estate near Trelawny, Jamaica. The ASCEND retreat program will combine psychoeducation, psychedelic plant medicine ceremonies, community, and complementary mind–body practices in an immersive, luxurious natural environment.

Led by Dimensions’ Chief Clinical Officer, Jesse Hanson, PhD, the ASCEND program will span 11 weeks, including four weeks of preparation, one week of onsite practices, and six weeks of post-retreat integration. This will ensure that participants maximize their transformational experiences, as well as have a clear plan and path to sustain their life improvements. The ASCEND program combines ancient practices with modern neuroscience while utilizing the practices of poly-vagal theory with psychedelic medicine to deliver a uniquely integrated guest experience in an intimate and safe environment.

The Good Hope Estate is set on a 2000-acre historical property with hills, vales and a river running through its tropical landscape, underscoring Dimensions’ belief in the importance and role of nature in the healing experience. The Great House is situated atop a majestic mountain overlooking the Queen of Spain Valley. Guest accommodations will be in private suites, and include all programmed activities, spa services, and organic meals prepared daily to suit all dietary needs by Dimensions’ Executive Chef, Miriam Echeverria.

Christopher Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Dimensions, said, “We are relentless in the pursuit of our mission, which is Retreat, Reset, Transform. The ASCEND program has been carefully designed by our expert teams to offer the very highest standards in self-betterment in pristine, natural environments to maximize our guests’ journeys to wellbeing, and ensure that participants receive personalized experiences that initiate lasting personal growth.”

Dimensions’ Chief Clinical Officer, Jesse Hanson, PhD, added, “The launch of the Jamaica ASCEND retreats is an ideal complement to the retreat experience that we will be offering at our flagship Dimensions Algonquin Highlands location in Ontario, Canada, and future retreats that we are developing in Costa Rica and Mexico. This a significant milestone as we continue to expand our diverse programming with a focus on the intersection of luxury hospitality, modern science, and plant medicine.”

About Dimensions

Dimensions was founded in 2021 by CEO Chris Dawson, COO Andrew Galloway, Board member David Heden and their team of leading clinicians, therapists, and hospitality experts to provide a new paradigm for well-being and mental health. The company’s programs incorporate psychedelic-assisted ceremonies led by Plant Elders and guided by expert psychedelic therapists in breathtaking natural environments. Construction of Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is underway and private group programs will be announced in July 2022. For updates, register through the Dimensions website.

