DIOS commences geophysical work on K2 WI Target

MONTREAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration Inc. (Dios) is pleased to announce undertaking a contract to carry out line cutting of a 3.2 km long by 700 m to 1.1 km large (200 m-line spaced) grid and a time-domain dipole-dipole induced polarization (IP) survey to better define the Wi-Target on its wholly-owned K2 gold project located in the Elmer Lake area, Itchee-Eeyou James Bay, Québec (n=1 to 6, 25 meter separation). This survey will allow a more precise targeting of the Wi Target for the upcoming late summer-fall drilling program on K2, in strike southwest of Azimut’s Elmer gold discovery.

The WI Target is a non-outcropping 3.6 km long by 150-300 m large airborne apparent induced polarization anomaly coupled with airborne electromagnetic conductor anomalies (Input-Em with 2-3 channels) striking west/west-southwest within felsic volcanics at the western margin of the Kali pluton. Previous work by Dios yielded a 6.72 g/t gold, 0.2% copper, 29 g/t silver from sericitic dacite (with 1-10% pyrite-pyrrhotite+/-chalcopyrite & quartz stringers) glacial float and B horizon soil sampling on adjacent ENE drumlins graded 10 to 283 ppb gold. About 200 m southeast of Wi-Target, tonalitic outcrops yielded 10g/t gold & 1.81g/t Au in a narrow N255 shear structure (same orientation as WI-Target), confirming strong potential of the underexplored western intrusion-volcanic contact. Dios received necessary approvals from the Cree Nation government to proceed with this work.OTHERFollowing March and April flow-through share financings of $ 1,060,000 at $ 0.10 per share, a total finder’s fee of $33,000 was paid to an arm’s length party in common shares of Dios (see March 5 and May 1 press releases) for 388,236 shares issued at $0.085 per share to a limited market dealer. This press release was prepared by Harold Desbiens, Geo M.Sc., V.-P. of Dios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, President, Geo M.Sc.

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel.: (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com



CBJ Newsmakers