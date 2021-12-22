Dios completed $1,250,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration Inc. (Dios) is pleased to report completion of a non-brokered private placement with two Investment Funds totalling $1,250,000 at the price of $0.10 per share and pursuant to which 12,500,000 flow-through common shares were issued.

The net proceeds will be used for exploration work, mostly diamond drilling, on Dios’ wholly-owned highly prospective K2 property, which is adjacent southwest to Azimut Exploration inc.’s Elmer property hosting Patwon gold discovery in the James Bay region, Quebec.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There is a finder’s fee of $100,000 in connection with this financing to be paid to GloRes Securities, an arm’s length party.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

Dios is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on gold in glacial lands, through proprietary diamond till sampling having also defined gold glacial dispersal trains with 502 claims along a major geological contact in James Bay, including the K2, AU33, Clarkie, 33 Carats and 14K properties, all in the renowned mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The strength of Dios’s gold projects lies in their prospective location in James Bay along a major geological structure that is also home to Newmont’s Eleonore deposit and Azimut discovery. Dios’ strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terrane, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to Dios’ strict CSR guidelines.

