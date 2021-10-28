DIOS Completes Eastern K2 First Phase Drill Program

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) reports successful completion of first phase diamond drill program in eastern K2 gold-copper property, James Bay, Quebec.

Some 2020 metres of drilling in 7 holes tested with success the following targets.

1) Sesame gold Target conductor, in northeast K2, a 2 km long airborne IP anomaly, was drilled for 664 m in 2 holes 400 m apart, cutting a 42-48 m wide foliated biotite-rich shear zone with 0.5 to 2 % disseminated pyrite. Chalchopyrite occurs, up to 2 % over 30 cm. Visible gold was noted in one hole.

2) Some 9 km SE, southeastern K2 strong first priority ground induced polarization IP conductor area with related gold-in-soil anomalies.

The drilling team was able to find 2 spots to drill successfully 2 holes 800 m apart totalling 840 m along 3 km long sub-parallel P07-P06 conductors.

Both holes intersected a thick sequence (70-100 m) of alternating intermediate ashes, lapillis and crystal volcanic tuffs/ graphitic argillites/ laminated mafic and felsic tuffs variably mineralized with 1-15%, up to 25% disseminated (& in stringers) pyrrhotite-pyrite (traces sphalerite) overlying biotite wackes (sedimentary rocks). Geophysical and geochemical anomalies are located within a non-outcropping swampy area along the northern flank of a regional overturned syncline hinge-fold (structural trap good for gold).

Extents of these zones (P07-P06-P05) will be winter drilled due to wet ground conditions.

Some 850 m north of P07 conductor lies 600 m long P11 conductor (still open to the west) coincidental with an extensive magnetic lineament. A 254 m long hole hit with success a 50 meter thick sequence of chert/ mafic-intermediate tuffs/ graphitic argillites mineralized with 1-30% disseminated (& in stringers) pyrrhotite-pyrite in a mafic volcanic domain.

Then 1 km SW, this magnetic feature is laterally associated down-ice with clusters of gold-in-soil, copper-in- soil and arsenic-in-soil anomalies along a 3.5 km-long VLF (Very Low Frequency EM) conductor; 2 holes in one section for 260 m cut through a 53.65 meters thick sequence of chert/ mafic-intermediate volcanic tuffs/ graphitic argillites mineralized with 1-40% disseminated (& in stringers) pyrrhotite-pyrite overlying a several m thick (3 -7.32 meters) massive sulfide horizon (70-90% pyrrhotite-pyrite).

Significant rock types good for gold potential were found in all of these exploratory drill holes in distinct areas several km apart in eastern K2. Dios’ team is awaiting with enthusiasm assay results from this campaign. Wholly-owned K2 property (no royalties) is adjacent in same trend west-southwest to Azimut Exploration Inc.’s Elmer project.

This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, P.Geo, MSc, President of Dios, 43-101 Qualified Person. See website for maps.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



