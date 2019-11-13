DIOS discovers major one sq. km gold-in-soil anomaly 5.5 km due east of ROBINO, begins drilling this WTS zone

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIOS EXPLORATION discovers major one sq. kilometer gold-in-soil anomalies some 5.5 km east of ROBINO BRECCIA, on road accessible wholly-owned (no royalties) AU33 gold property. Favourable horizon contains several northeast crosscutting structure drill targets. DIOS begins drilling this promising area, up-ice of strong gold-in-till values (drilling to be pursued later on south of ROBINO). Two NS soil lines 1.4 km apart were sampled in 2018 on magnetic horizon northern flank called Western Tonalite Sill (WTS), 7-8 km northeast of HEBERTO GOLD ZONES. One line returned strong gold-in-soil anomalies of 269 ppb over NE structure in magnetic WTS and consecutive strong anomalies of 101 and 47 ppb gold.In 2019, this very anomalous area was further investigated by 7 new NS soil lines (200 m spaced & 50 m intervals) for 117 new soil samples of which fourteen assayed 10 ppb Au and over: see map for clustered high gold-in-soil values. This area is not outcropping. Drill targets were delineated with magnetics, geology, structures and gold-in-soil results.Gold-in-soil anomalies (10 ppb gold and over) are clustered near two sub-parallel NE structures cross-cutting magnetic WTS horizon. Gold anomalies are particularly located at magnetic WTS margins. This large WTS horizon was never drilled before. Samples consist of 2 kg of very good quality B-horizon material, with 11 percent duplicates, prepared and assayed for multi-elements at ALS Global laboratory in Val d’Or. This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

