Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for February 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for February 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for February is approximately 0% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.17 or 3% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of

Electricity (cents/kWh) Price of Electricity After Rate Cap (cents/kWh)* Residential 32.672 13.500 Commercial 32.576 13.500 Industrial 32.174 13.500 Farm (Includes REA) 32.504 13.500 Irrigation 31.869 13.500 Oil & Gas 32.236 13.500 Lighting 29.859 13.500

*The Government of Alberta’s Affordability Action Plan limits the rate charged by Direct Energy Regulated Services to customers for electricity at $0.135 / kWh for January, February and March 2023.

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 [email protected]





