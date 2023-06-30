Friday, June 30, 2023Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2023

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2023.  The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers.  The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for July is approximately 51% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $58.94 or 20% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class

  

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh)

  

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh)

 Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 24.071 2.507 26.578
Commercial 23.969 2.554 26.523
Industrial 23.076 2.749 25.825
Farm (Includes REA) 23.907 3.719 27.626
Irrigation 22.672 0.004 22.676
Oil & Gas 22.911 2.547 25.458
Lighting 13.479 2.806 16.285

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta
government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for July 2023
NEO Battery Materials Announces Minimum Financing in Connection with Change of Business into a Technology Issuer