Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for March 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for March 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for March is approximately 25% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $20.15 or 5% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class

  

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh)

  

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh)

 Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 10.870 2.506 13.376
Commercial 10.812 2.395 13.207
Industrial 10.519 1.845 12.364
Farm 10.720 2.928 13.648
Irrigation 10.382 0.000 10.382
Oil & Gas 10.457 5.436 15.893
Lighting 8.195 1.970 10.165
Farm – REA      
  Beaver REA 10.720 2.939 13.659
Borradaile REA 10.720 3.407 14.127
Braes REA 10.720 2.844 13.564
Claysmore REA 10.720 3.862 14.582
Devonia REA 10.720 2.935 13.655
Heart River REA 10.720 2.031 12.751
Kneehill REA 10.720 2.902 13.622
Mackenzie REA 10.720 2.386 13.106
Myrnam REA 10.720 2.492 13.212
Zawale REA 10.720 2.008 12.728


