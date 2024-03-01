Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for March 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for March 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for March is approximately 25% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $20.15 or 5% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh) Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 10.870 2.506 13.376 Commercial 10.812 2.395 13.207 Industrial 10.519 1.845 12.364 Farm 10.720 2.928 13.648 Irrigation 10.382 0.000 10.382 Oil & Gas 10.457 5.436 15.893 Lighting 8.195 1.970 10.165 Farm – REA Beaver REA 10.720 2.939 13.659 Borradaile REA 10.720 3.407 14.127 Braes REA 10.720 2.844 13.564 Claysmore REA 10.720 3.862 14.582 Devonia REA 10.720 2.935 13.655 Heart River REA 10.720 2.031 12.751 Kneehill REA 10.720 2.902 13.622 Mackenzie REA 10.720 2.386 13.106 Myrnam REA 10.720 2.492 13.212 Zawale REA 10.720 2.008 12.728



CBJ Newsmakers