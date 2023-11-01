Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 3% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $6.47 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh) Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 17.735 2.101 19.836 Commercial 17.549 2.206 19.755 Industrial 17.115 1.973 19.088 Farm 17.497 2.245 19.742 Irrigation 16.828 -0.060 16.768 Oil & Gas 17.073 2.644 19.717 Lighting 15.002 1.391 16.393 Farm – REA Beaver REA 17.497 2.101 19.598 Borradaile REA 17.497 3.197 20.694 Braes REA 17.497 2.271 19.768 Claysmore REA 17.497 2.808 20.305 Devonia REA 17.497 2.638 20.135 Heart River REA 17.497 1.523 19.020 Kneehill REA 17.497 2.196 19.693 Mackenzie REA 17.497 1.819 19.316 Myrnam REA 17.497 1.622 19.119 Zawale REA 17.497 1.339 18.836



CBJ Newsmakers