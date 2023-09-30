Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 29% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $54.35 or 15% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh) Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 18.200 2.284 20.484 Commercial 17.958 2.445 20.403 Industrial 17.555 2.171 19.726 Farm 18.009 2.655 20.664 Irrigation 17.305 -0.008 17.297 Oil & Gas 17.508 1.971 19.479 Lighting 14.881 1.583 16.464 Farm – REA Beaver REA 18.009 2.436 20.445 Borradaile REA 18.009 3.622 21.631 Braes REA 18.009 2.686 20.695 Claysmore REA 18.009 3.327 21.336 Devonia REA 18.009 3.155 21.164 Heart River REA 18.009 1.840 19.849 Kneehill REA 18.009 2.586 20.595 Mackenzie REA 18.009 2.179 20.188 Myrnam REA 18.009 1.850 19.859 Zawale REA 18.009 1.589 19.598



