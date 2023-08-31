Thursday, August 31, 2023Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2023

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 11% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $24.73 or 7% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class

  

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh)

  

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh)

 Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 26.071 2.809 28.880
Commercial 25.823 2.594 28.417
Industrial 24.958 2.917 27.875
Farm 25.792 3.409 29.201
Irrigation 24.491 0.005 24.496
Oil & Gas 24.729 1.730 26.459
Lighting 17.634 1.878 19.512
Farm – REA      
  Beaver REA 25.792 2.582 28.374
Borradaile REA 25.792 3.963 29.755
Braes REA 25.792 2.671 28.463
Claysmore REA 25.792 3.383 29.175
Devonia REA 25.792 3.452 29.244
Heart River REA 25.792 1.928 27.720
Kneehill REA 25.792 2.789 28.581
Mackenzie REA 25.792 2.336 28.128
Myrnam REA 25.792 1.709 27.501
Zawale REA 25.792 1.515 27.307


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Excellon Provides Update on Globex Royalty Property Area (Silver City)
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2023