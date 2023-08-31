Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 11% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $24.73 or 7% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh) Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 26.071 2.809 28.880 Commercial 25.823 2.594 28.417 Industrial 24.958 2.917 27.875 Farm 25.792 3.409 29.201 Irrigation 24.491 0.005 24.496 Oil & Gas 24.729 1.730 26.459 Lighting 17.634 1.878 19.512 Farm – REA Beaver REA 25.792 2.582 28.374 Borradaile REA 25.792 3.963 29.755 Braes REA 25.792 2.671 28.463 Claysmore REA 25.792 3.383 29.175 Devonia REA 25.792 3.452 29.244 Heart River REA 25.792 1.928 27.720 Kneehill REA 25.792 2.789 28.581 Mackenzie REA 25.792 2.336 28.128 Myrnam REA 25.792 1.709 27.501 Zawale REA 25.792 1.515 27.307



