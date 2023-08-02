Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for August 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for August 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the July rate of $2.273 per GJ to $3.368 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $2.399 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.969 per GJ for July and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $79 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the July rate of $2.273 per GJ to $3.368 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $2.399 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.969 per GJ for July and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $66 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: w ww. ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .



