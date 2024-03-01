Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for March 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for March 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the March regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $4.430 per GJ to $2.133 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $1.624 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.509 per GJ

for February and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $189 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the March regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $4.430 per GJ to $2.133 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $1.624 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.509 per GJ

for February and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $169 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found

on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: w ww. ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .



CBJ Newsmakers