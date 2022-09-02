Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for September 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $5.797 per GJ to $6.146 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $4.826 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.32 per GJ for August and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption would be approximately $115 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the August rate of $5.797 per GJ to $6.146 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $4.826 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.320 per GJ for August and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption would be approximately $101 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .



