Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2023
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for September 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated natural
gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $3.368 per GJ to $2.724 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $2.54 per GJ
as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.184 per GJ
for August and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption
would be approximately $97 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural
gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $3.368 per GJ to $2.724 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $2.540 per GJ
as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.184 per GJ
for August and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption
would be approximately $83 in the South.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found
on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.