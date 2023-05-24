Direct Energy Supports Alberta Wildfire Relief Efforts

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services are committed to supporting the many Albertans affected by recent wildfires in the province. The energy providers are offering assistance to impacted customers and contributing to disaster relief efforts.

Direct Energy donated $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal, which was matched by the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, for a total donation of $30,000. This donation will support the Canadian Red Cross’s work to provide immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to fires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

“We’re greatly saddened by the devastation caused by these wildfires, and we want to reassure our customers and the communities we serve that we’re here to help during this difficult time,” said Tanis Kozak, vice president, Direct Energy Alberta. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted and our gratitude to Alberta’s brave emergency services personnel who have stepped up to help.”

Direct Energy will continue to match (U.S.-based) and double-match (Canada-based) employee donations to the Canadian Red Cross relief efforts in Alberta.

In addition, during this difficult time, Direct Energy has temporarily suspended disconnection and collection activity, has added interest locks, and is offering extended payment plans for impacted customers. Albertans affected by the wildfires can defer their bill payment by up to two weeks by logging into their online account and selecting Payment Extension under Account Summary.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will continue to match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal until June 3, tripling their impact.

Customers who need bill payment support should contact our customer care representatives by calling Direct Energy at 1-866-374-6299 or Direct Energy Regulated Services at 1-866-420-3174. For more information, customers can also visit directenergy.ca/alberta-wildfires or directenergyregulatedservices.com/alberta-wildfire-support.

To provide additional support to the relief efforts, donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

###

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America’s largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and energy-related services to over three million homes and business. It is part of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), a leading integrated energy company working to bring the power of energy to people and organizations across North America. Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada.



CBJ Newsmakers