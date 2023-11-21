DIRTT and Evo Business Environments Selected for High Profile Workplace Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT and its Arkansas-based Construction Partner Evo Business Environments (“Evo”) recently secured significant construction projects for the Arkansas Attorney General and national firm PB2 Architecture & Engineering, valued over $2.5M USD. Evo’s strong reputation for excellence with interior buildouts, combined with DIRTT’s competitive lead-times, quality offerings, and streamlined methodology were instrumental in securing the construction projects.

Arkansas Attorney General Offices

Evo was selected by the developer, Moses Tucker Partners, to build out the full interior of 10 floors of the historic 12-story Boyle Building at the corner of Capital and Main in downtown Little Rock. For months Evo, Moses Tucker Partners, and District Design Architecture worked together on space planning, interior layouts, and renderings to secure the contract with the Arkansas Attorney General. Central Construction will oversee offices and meeting rooms built-out with DIRTT solid walls with modular electrical, glass walls, and locking doors.

“We look forward to working with Moses Tucker, District Design, and Central Construction on this incredible renovation project, stated Chris Cerrato, President of Evo Business Environments.

PB2 Architecture & Engineering

Evo was selected by PB2 to support their interior planning, build-out, and move-management for their new headquarters in the northwest Arkansas community of Rogers. Along with other solutions supported by Evo, this project will utilize DIRTT’s prefabricated solid walls with a variety of unique finishes and graphics, a modular electrical system, and custom casework throughout. Additionally, DIRTT will also install an advanced modular network that delivers unlimited bandwidth capability in partnership with Corning Optical Communications.

“Evo’s commitment to creating business environments that meet changing needs aligns perfectly with DIRTT. I look forward to seeing how these spaces transform now and into the future,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

About Evo

Established in 2013, Evo Business Environments represents DIRTT construction solutions along with Herman Miller and Knoll furniture throughout Arkansas and western Tennessee. Evo has repeatedly been honored by the Arkansas Business Publishing Group as Business of the Year for helping clients create high-quality commercial interiors within leading healthcare, education and business environments.



