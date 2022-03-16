DIRTT Announces Advancements Driving Partner Momentum

Highlights include:

Launching Partner Advisory Council

Confidence in market recovery and new opportunities

Appointment of additional New York partner

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture, and install fully customizable environments, announces the commencement of partner initiatives supporting enhanced performance.

“Our partners are critical to our success, which is what makes these initiatives so important to DIRTT,” says Todd Lillibridge, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Working alongside these industry leaders will further the momentum we have been building as we put DIRTT on the path to profitability.”

In consultation with DIRTT Partners, the Company is taking the following actions to continue its strategic drive towards strengthening its partner network across North America and expanding into key markets.

Launching Partner Advisory Council

Activating on commitments within DIRTT’s go-to-market strategy, the new Partner Advisory Council consists of an elite coalition of partners who must possess deep experience with industrialized construction, the segments DIRTT targets and have reach across key markets. Additionally, members have demonstrated excellence in achieving projected sales targets through both organic growth and market expansion, make ongoing investments in strengthening their construction capabilities, and promote and sell the full construction system offering.

“With the growth in hybrid work, there’s tremendous opportunity for this council to capitalize on the demand for interior environments that are easily transformed into beautiful, modern and highly functional spaces,” says Jennifer Warawa, DIRTT’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Commenting on the Council, Mike Clancy, EVP Interior Construction, CreativeOfficeResources stated “The opportunity in prefabricated interior construction is enormous, and the action plan, developed by DIRTT’s Partner Advisory Council, will be our collective roadmap forward”.

Confidence in market recovery and new opportunities

The shifting dynamic taking place between architects, general contractors, and commercial real estate owners is creating the ideal environment for industrialized construction to drive economic and business recovery.

DIRTT’s Partner network is well positioned to secure continued growth, translating opportunities into positive gains with DIRTT solutions.

90% of DIRTT Partners are projecting double-digit year-over-year growth in 2022

DIRTT’s newly formed Partner Advisory Council members have increased their 2022 targets over 2021 actual sales by over 30%

“We are seeing tremendous momentum in the market as the world emerges from COVID, which is giving us confidence in the opportunity ahead with DIRTT. So much so, that we recently expanded our operations through an acquisition broadening our market reach into Western Pennsylvania,” shared Ginny Rothschild, CEO of Workscape/Construkt.

Appointment of additional New York Partner

DIRTT welcomes Gil-Bar Industries to its growing Partner network. With expanded presence in the New York market, Gil-Bar Industries, and long-time partners ForBuild and CreativeOfficeResources, bolster DIRTT’s capacity and capabilities in one of North America’s largest markets.

Headquartered in New York City, Gil-Bar Industries has more than 30 years’ experience leading custom HVAC and architectural modular construction solutions, specializing in modular operating rooms. With a reputation of excellence in construction, a well-established sales team, and significant experience in the integration of industrialized construction, Gil-Bar Industries is poised to support accelerated grow with DIRTT.

“Gil-Bar has built an unprecedented level of mutual trust with our clients by understanding their business as well as we know our own,” says Jack Conway, vice president at Gil-Bar Industries. “Partnering with DIRTT allows us to combine our expertise so we increase our project scope and capture more available market share.”

These initiatives advance DIRTT’s momentum and reflect intentional measures engineered to drive stability and growth.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule, and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner, and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.



CBJ Newsmakers