DIRTT Construction Partner ForBuild™ Announces Expansion Plans

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT, a global leader in industrialized construction, is celebrating the expansion of experienced Construction Partner ForBuild into the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) market.

ForBuild, the construction division of interior solutions firm dancker, has been focused primarily on the New Jersey and New York City markets. The company’s expansion south to the DMV market comes after nearly 10 successful years delivering customizable, adaptable, and sustainable interiors where people work, learn, and heal.

“Delivering DIRTT construction solutions to a new market and demonstrating the advantages DIRTT provides to building owners, construction managers, and building users has our team very excited. We can now support our clients from New York City to Northern Virginia and wherever they’ll take us,” said Rita Lemley, ForBuild Vice President, Modular Interior Construction.

“We are ready to support this new chapter for ForBuild and look forward to seeing how they take their successes with complex projects such as Englewood Health and Philadelphia’s Jefferson Hospital and continue to deliver unique solutions with the DIRTT construction system,” said Benjamin Urban, DIRTT CEO. “It’s forward-thinking partners like ForBuild that ensure we continue to connect with clients and drive change.”

DIRTT Construction Partners provide the effective management and execution of the DIRTT scope on every project from pre-construction through design, delivery, installation, and beyond. Long term, DIRTT’s partners support clients with reconfigurations, continuously protecting their investment in DIRTT, while helping to keep their spaces relevant to their unique needs for years or decades to come.

For further information, please contact DIRTT Investor Relations at [email protected].

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

About ForBuild

ForBuild offers manufactured construction solutions that lever technology and off-site efficiencies to forward-thinking clients seeking custom results. The company is focused on assisting clients to build faster, cleaner, and more sustainable, while managing design quality, cost control, and schedule certainty.



