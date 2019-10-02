DIRTT unveils multiple innovations within its interior construction portfolio

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, today announced three new interior construction solutions within its comprehensive roster of client-centric, custom designed and manufactured interiors.

“DIRTT is built upon an ethos of growth through innovation and client satisfaction,” said Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer. “Our clients expect a fast and efficient construction experience and a result that both visually and functionally exceeds their expectations. These latest offerings demonstrate the role of innovation in directly supporting our clients’ needs with industry-leading interior solutions.”DIRTT’s newest client-driven solutions include:Reflect™ – an ultra-sleek, prefabricated glass wall that meets market demand for a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Using a unique and patent-pending design, Reflect has a minimal ceiling and base track, and can accommodate uneven floors. A fully seamless look is achieved when Reflect is installed with DIRTT’s low-profile access floor, as the glass meets the floor with no visible base trim. Reflect will be available in the first half of 2020.

Inspire™ – DIRTT’s two-inch glass wall, Inspire™, is ideal for clients seeking an elegant approach to glass-front walls. Its vertical profile can interface with DIRTT’s standard four-inch wall assembly and is just as responsive, maintaining the flexibility DIRTT’s solutions are known for. With beta installations anticipated for November, Inspire is targeted to become available for clients in 2020.

Leaf™ integrated door – DIRTT’s Leaf folding wall now has the option of an integrated door. Leaf provides clients with the ability to create multi-use functional spaces and is backward-compatible with existing DIRTT wall assemblies. The integration of a Leaf door opens a host of design opportunities and makes access more efficient without a need to fold the wall. The Leaf door is also an effective solution to address building code concerns in certain jurisdictions. The Leaf door will be available in early 2020.About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary and the Company works with nearly 100 sales construction partners globally. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” DIRTT announced its intention to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in mid-October. For more information, visit dirtt.net/investors.For more information, please contact:

Kim MacEachern

Investor Relations, DIRTT

403-618-4539

