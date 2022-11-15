Disney+ is Now Only a Voice Command Away on Shaw TV and Shaw Stream

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Disney+ on Shaw TV and Shaw Stream, giving Fibre+ Internet customers the ability to watch classic and original shows and movies available from Disney’s six premium brands – including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars™, National Geographic and Star – through one integrated in-home platform.

“With the integration of Disney+ into Shaw’s robust content lineup, it’s now easier than ever for Shaw TV and Shaw Stream customers to watch the Disney classics they already know and love, as well as discover new originals, movies, mini-series, documentaries and more – all without having to switch between inputs,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “By simply saying ‘Disney+’ into Shaw’s powerful voice remote, our TV and Stream customers can instantly access a whole new world of content, all in one place.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Shaw on the expansion of Disney+ throughout Canada,” said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. “With this integration, we are continuing our efforts to deliver consumers seamless ways to experience our best-in-class platform and the incredible catalog of streaming content.”

Beginning today, Shaw TV and Shaw Stream subscribers can now leverage the power of Shaw’s award-winning voice remote to find any show or movie Disney+ offers, like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Santa Clauses or new Star Wars™ series like Andor. The integration of Disney+ into Shaw TV and Shaw Stream’s interface means that every available movie and episode of a show can easily be found in one place.

In addition to the launch, starting today for a limited time, customers on select Fibre+ Internet 2-year ValuePlans bundled with Shaw TV or Shaw Stream, can experience Disney+ in their home or on-the-go, at no extra charge, for up to 24 months.

After the promotional period has ended, customers can continue to enjoy Disney+ at the regular monthly rate. And with fully integrated billing available from Shaw, customers can easily view their services in the MyShaw app.

For more information and to learn how to sign up for Disney+, please visit shaw.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

[email protected]



