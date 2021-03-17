Distinction Energy Corp. Files Year End 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Distinction Energy Corp. (“Distinction” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

About Distinction Energy Corp.Distinction Energy Corp. is an industry-leading producer of liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has achieved top decile results through the development of our high quality Montney property, uniquely positioned in the Deep Basin of Bigstone, in northwest Alberta. Distinction continues to outperform key industry players by improving operational efficiencies and growing our dominant Bigstone land position in this world-class play. Distinction is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:DISTINCTION ENERGY CORP.

2300 – 333 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 2Z1

Telephone: (403) 265-6171 Facsimile: (403) 265-6207

Email: info@distinctionenergy.ca Website: www.distinctionenergy.caTIMOTHY SCHNEIDER

President, CEO & Chairman





