Distributel, COMsolve and NetNumber Establish a Trial Program to bring STIR/SHAKEN Solutions to Canadian Competitive Local Exchange Carriers

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMsolve today announces the commencement of a technology trial with Distributel and NetNumber to provide a complete solution for CLECs to cost-effectively provide caller ID authentication and verification measures. This involves a complete solution for the signing and verification of known trusted calls, ensuring that their legitimate subscribers’ calls are processed inside the STIR/SHAKEN trusted network.

North American consumers receive over 200,000 unwanted and/or fraudulent calls every minute, many using spoofed caller IDs to increase the likelihood that the called party will answer the call. To combat this growing problem, the Canadian Radio-television and Communications Commission (CRTC) has mandated service provider implementation of the STIR/SHAKEN set of standards as a solution to the widespread use of caller ID spoofing in fraudulent calls. Service Providers operating IP-based voice services must implement STIR/SHAKEN in their networks by November 30, 2021.

Through this trial, Distributel, together with COMsolve and NetNumber, is testing a secure cloud-based solution for call signing and verification using NetNumber’s Guaranteed Caller™ Service Provider and Guaranteed Caller Cloud Connect products to provide STIR/SHAKEN attestations associated with calling ID. This service enables CLECs to quickly and efficiently deploy a STIR/SHAKEN solution to meet the CRTC’s deadline.

Rishi Bahall, Vice President of Network Services says, “Distributel is pleased to work with COMsolve and NetNumber to trial a STIR/SHAKEN solution for the CLEC market in Canada. We always aim to provide the best experience for our customers and this will position us to deploy a quick and cost-effective solution to reduce the impact of caller ID spoofing on our customers.”

“We are delighted to work with Distributel to bring NetNumber’s leading-edge Guaranteed Caller solutions to the Canadian market,” says Ofir Smadja, Founder and CEO of COMsolve. “With our deep understanding of STIR/SHAKEN requirements for Canada, we are uniquely positioned to bring Guaranteed Caller to the Canadian market, and offer these unparalleled solutions to carriers, TSP and enterprises.”

“We are excited to have been chosen to participate in this STIR/SHAKEN trial with Distributel and our partner, COMsolve”, says Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, NetNumber. “The need to provide cost effective and innovative solutions to manage the growing number of fraudulent calls, through spoofing of caller IDs, is a critical first step in ensuring a secure and trusted network. We look forward to working with them to make this STIR/SHAKEN trial for Canadian Competitive Local Exchange Carriers, a success.”

About Distributel

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

About COMsolve Inc.

Founded in 2006, COMsolve is a Canadian leading-edge Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider. We provide deployment and professional services to carriers, data centers, service providers, municipalities and enterprises. We specialize in turnkey infrastructure deployment solutions such as macro site, small cell, in-building and structured cabling services. Our wealth of experience in regulatory affairs, design, installation, testing and maintaining infrastructure, enables our team to ensure the success of your business implementation. For more information, visit www.comsolveinc.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats. For more information, visit us at www.netnumber.com.

