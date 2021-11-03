DIVA CELEBRATES REAL USERS’ STORIES WITH NEW FREEDOM. PERIOD. CAMPAIGN

Kitchener, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diva International, makers of the DivaCup®, the leading brand in Menstrual Cups unveils their new campaign, Freedom. Period. Freedom of choice is a cornerstone of the company’s foundational values and is represented in their work in education, advocacy and activism, this campaign puts a voice to the work being done; Freedom. Period. is not just a statement, for Diva it is a state of being, the campaign comes on the heels of a Diva’s Paid Menstrual Leave announcement and showcases the new creative execution as the brand embarks on a transformation of all its consumer touchpoints.

“Our commitment to destigmatize periods and create menstrual equity in all spaces is anchored in our belief that while the conversations around menstruation are silenced, people who menstruate will continue to live with limitations. Freedom to pursue education, freedom of choice in body care, freedom to select a sustainable option, Freedom. Period. comes when menstruation is liberated from the taboos and stigmas it faces today.” – Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder & CEO, Diva International Inc.

The Freedom. Period. campaign marks the latest evolution of the company’s new creative direction filmed by Montreal agency Mookai. The campaign features six real-life DivaCup users sharing their stories. The campaign will showcase each person’s story of choosing to use DivaCup; Whether it’s through connecting to the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the high quality and performance the cup offers or the brand’s global activism work, each person shares a perspective unique to their own life experience. The campaign which will roll-out on all Diva channels, including web, Instagram, and TikTok will feature six real-life DivaCup users and their stories and promoted through digital channels.

“As a brand, we are committed to authenticity which is why this campaign celebrates real Diva users and showcases their unique voices and stories.” – Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder & CEO, Diva International Inc.

Diva has also partnered with celebrated Canadian musician Ralph who has curated a playlist in conjunction with the release of the new campaign. Diva x Ralph will be available on the brand’s Spotify account and is designed to help celebrate the power of the body and menstruation.

“I believe in freedom. Freedom to play, freedom to bleed, freedom to choose, and the freedom to make music, spread joy and perform. I hope this playlist helps people who menstruate feel all those things, because blood is power, and we are all so powerful.” – Ralph, Singer – songwriter

Freedom. Period. marks a continued commitment from the Canadian company to reflect authenticity and create space for diverse voices and experiences. The campaign offers a first glimpse of the future trajectory of the innovative brand. Since bringing menstrual cups to the mass retail market over ten years ago, the company’s continued success as the global leader in this sector has been centered on the ability to listen and respond to the needs and values of their consumers. This campaign celebrates the Diva customer and the diverse community they have created.

Freedom. Period. is now live.

Listen to the Diva X Ralph playlist on Spotify.

Get social with Diva:

Instagram: @ TheDivaCup

Facebook: DivaCup

Twitter: @ DivaCup

#FreedomPeriod #DivaCup

About Diva International

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection.

Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. Diva is the first menstrual care company to launch a recycling program in North America, making their menstrual cup fully sustainable.

As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. Diva also produced the first-ever feature length documentary film on period poverty and menstrual equity, the award-winning Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

-30-

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers