DIVA DISC WINS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR CANADA AWARD

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIVA™, makers of the Original DivaCup®, is proud to announce that its DIVA Disc is a winner of the prestigious Product of the Year Canada award. Recognized for its groundbreaking features, design, and impact, the win attests to the relentless commitment the brand has to innovative and sustainable menstrual care solutions.

The annual Product of the Year Award is a trusted, highly anticipated program with winners in 25 different categories. Voted on and recommended by 4,000 Canadian consumers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, the DIVA Disc was awarded with the highly coveted red seal that serves as a true stamp of approval from everyday Canadian shoppers.

“I’m exceptionally proud of our dedicated team at DIVA that works tirelessly to bring new and reusable period care solutions to the market,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, DIVA’s CEO and Founder. “Our DIVA Disc exemplifies this dedication to product innovation, and we couldn’t be more excited to win this award that was voted on by the consumers of Canada.”

The DIVA Disc is a reusable tampon alternative, suitable for those with a lower cervix height because it remains tucked behind the pubic bone. As the only disc available with a Leakproof Shield™ to prevent mid-wear leaking, the DIVA Disc provides a soft, secure fit and can hold the equivalent of seven tampons. Committed to environmental consciousness, the DIVA Disc is reusable, waste-free, and can last up to several years with proper care.

The DIVA Disc is available online at ShopDiva.ca and Amazon, and in store at Walmart Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, and Real Canadian Superstore. To celebrate this momentous win, The DIVA Disc will be 15% off with Code POY2024 on ShopDiva.ca , starting February 7th and ending February 21st. To learn more, please visit ShopDiva.ca and follow @TheDivaCup on Instagram.

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2003, DIVA’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Its hero product, DIVA Cup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. DIVA is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, DIVA’s Impact program has donated over $800,000 in product and financial support to organizations in North America. As DIVA believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. For more information, please visit shopdiva.com.

ABOUT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2022). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of Ensemble IQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

