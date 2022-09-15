DIVA INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES THE DIVA DISC

TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diva International (Diva), makers of the Original DivaCup®, today announced a limited-edition launch of its latest innovation, the Diva Disc. A reusable tampon alternative, the Diva Disc is suitable for those with a lower cervix height, remaining tucked behind the pubic bone. The only disc available with a Leakproof Shield™ to prevent mid-wear leaking, the Diva Disc provides a soft, secure fit and can hold the equivalent of seven tampons. The Diva Disc is currently sold exclusively online for $35.

“At Diva, we strive to cater to all menstruators’ needs with our products and recognize that period care is not one-size-fits all,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder and CEO of Diva. “We’re so excited to launch the all-new Diva Disc. We’ve spent years developing these amazing features that solve the problems that existing disc users complain about.”

While the DivaCup and Diva Disc are both highly effective, they serve different needs and preferences. The Diva Disc brings an enhanced level of period care to the market with the following key differentiators:

Superior Leak Protection: While most discs tend to leak or empty slightly while users go to the bathroom, the Diva Disc’s patent-pending Leakproof Shield™ prevents mid-wear leaks and messy removal.

Planet-Friendly: In addition to being reusable and waste-free, the Diva Disc can last up to several years with proper care.

A Safe Alternative: Made with 100% medical-grade silicone and pigments, the Diva Disc is safe to wear for up to 12 hours.

Invisible Comfort: The Diva Disc features a soft, flexible rim that folds to the size of a tampon, with a unique oval shape that prevents rotation and fits most menstruators. An easy-to-find pull tab makes the Diva Disc simple to remove. Plus, the Diva Disc can also be worn for mess-free period sex.

Beyond its product line, Diva has dedicated efforts to educating others on the topic of menstruation while providing accessibility to period care products. In addition to releasing its 2021/2022 annual Impact Report, Diva unveiled a free educational YouTube video, “Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation,” launched its first-ever BIPOC Creator Fund, and is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Paid Menstrual Leave policy.

As a Certified B Corp company, Diva also remains true to its sustainability efforts. Available in fully recyclable limited-edition packaging, the Diva Disc is recyclable through the DivaRecycles program in partnership with global recycling leader, TerraCycle.

The Diva Disc is sold exclusively at ShopDiva.com and Period.shop for $35. An exclusive bundle featuring the Diva Disc and Spot (a one-of-a-kind drying rack handmade to match your Diva Disc) will also be available for $50. To learn more, please visit ShopDiva.com and follow @TheDivaCup on Instagram.

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

