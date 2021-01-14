Diva International, makers of the DivaCup, launch the DivaProtect line.

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diva International, makers of the DivaCup®, the #1 menstrual brand globally, announce the launch of DivaProtect Anti-Bacterial Hand Lotion and DivaProtect Anti-Bacterial Hand Soap. A moisturizing hand lotion that is effective in destroying harmful bacteria, alongside the new anti-bacterial, foaming hand soap, the DivaProtect line is Diva International’s first foray into consumer products designed beyond the realm of the DivaCup. DivaProtect is available currently only in the United States via ShopDiva.com for $11.99 USD. “I was becoming frustrated with dry hands from all the sanitizing and hand washing,” says Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and co-founder of Diva International. “At Diva, we wanted to provide a solution that both protects and soothes our hands. DivaProtect is another way to help people live life without limits.” The DivaProtect line includes organic ingredients such as olive fruit oil, aloe leaf juice, lavendar extract, and chamomile. The active antiseptic ingredients in DivaProtect products destroy harmful bacteria while the organic ingredients soothe the skin. The release of DivaProtect Anti-Bacterial Hand Lotion and DivaProtect Anti-Bacterial Hand Soap in the US market marks yet another new product launch for the well-known menstrual brand in the past twelve months. DivaProtect will become available in Canada in 2021. Launched in 2002, Diva International Inc. (Diva), is the maker of the DivaCup, a revolutionary, industry-disrupting period care product sold in over 65,000 North American retailer outlets. Outside North America, DivaCup is available in over 35 countries and counting. The DivaCup was the first menstrual cup to get mainstream market distribution, bringing an economical, eco-friendly, and leak-free period alternative to those who menstruate. The DivaCup is the leading menstrual cup brand in the world. Get social with Diva: Instagram: @ TheDivaCup Facebook: DivaCup Twitter: @ DivaCup About Diva International Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program, DivaCares. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacares.com. -30- Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and co-founder of Diva International, maker of the DivaCup, is available for interview upon request. Amy Saunders

