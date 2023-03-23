DIVA™ INTERNATIONAL UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND FEEL TO CELEBRATE ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

TORONTO, Ontario, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIVA™, makers of the Original DivaCup®, introduced today its brand new visual identity to complement its overall mission to elevate consumers’ confidence with consciously created products made for every body and the planet.

“Our revamped brand identity really marks a new beginning for DIVA that will lay the groundwork for upcoming innovation,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder and CEO of DIVA. “For twenty years, our community has trusted DIVA to demystify periods and provide reliable and sustainable period care. We are so looking forward to expanding on the period toolkit that supports our consumers during their cycles.”

In a recent survey by DIVA, 60% of consumers feel it is very important for their period products to be eco-friendly, but 8 in 10 consumers have yet to try reusable products despite their interest in doing so, which makes DIVA well positioned to connect with a large group of consumers who have not yet made the switch. Twenty years ago DIVA revolutionized the menstrual care industry with the introduction of the DIVA Cup, paving the way for tampon-alternative products, and now, the brand is paving the way for continued growth within the reusable period care category.

As the most trusted name in reusable period care and as the conscious cycle care partner for every body, DIVA continues its legacy of providing research-centric approaches to innovation, product design, safety, and material sourcing. Each product is designed with intentionality to fit users’ unique anatomy and to improve their cycle experience—without impact to the planet.

Starting today, DIVA’s full range of products, in its redesigned packaging, will be available at shopdiva.com, and will begin hitting shelves nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. This also marks the retail debut of DIVA’s most recent innovation, the DIVA Disc, which will be available in mass market retailers such as Target and Meijer in the U.S. and Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart in Canada. As a Certified B Corp company, DIVA continues to remain true to its sustainability efforts by producing products with body-safe and planet-friendly ingredients. Available in fully curbside recyclable packaging, DIVA’s full range includes four products:

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2003, DIVA’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Its hero product, DIVA Cup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. DIVA is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, DIVA’s Impact program has donated over $800,000 in product and financial support to organizations in North America. As DIVA believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. For more information, please visit shopdiva.com.

