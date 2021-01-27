DivaCup Becomes First Menstrual Cup with a National Recycling program, DivaRecycles;

Toronto, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 27, 2021 (Toronto, ON) – Diva International (Diva), makers of the DivaCup®, the #1 menstrual cup brand in the world, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, is pleased to announce the availability of DivaRecycles; The first free, national menstrual cup recycling program of its kind that will launch in the Spring of 2021. Consumers, retailers, and dedicated users of the DivaCup and Diva products can sign up for more information here. Through the DivaRecycles program, Diva consumers can recycle their previously unrecyclable DivaCups and DivaWipes packaging. Once collected, the silicone cups will be cleaned and ground into a crumb-like powder that can be used to create new products such as playground, athletic field or track ground cover, to name just a few of the potential new uses. In addition, with every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the program, consumers can earn points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice. “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative leader in environmental sustainability,” says award-winning CEO and co-founder of Diva International, Carinne Chambers-Saini. “Together, we are challenging the idea that menstrual cups cannot be recycled. Our program with TerraCycle will bring extra value to our consumers who will feel better knowing that they can safely dispose of their DivaCups, our Diva products, and our packaging. By using their DivaCups, our loyal customers are making an even greater impact in the world and on the environment.” “Sustainability is an integral part of the Diva mission and vision,” says award-winning COO of Diva International, Roxanne Law. “While over 12 billion pads and tampons are disposed of annually, just one DivaCup replaces the usage of 250 pads and tampons – diverting them from the landfill. The DivaCup is 100% medical-grade silicone, which has, until now, hindered us in the recycling and safe disposable of our product after its life span. Now, with TerraCycle, we have furthered our commitment to sustainability and we are honored to offer this to Diva product consumers.” “Through this innovative, first of its kind program, menstrual cups and their associated wipes and packaging are now nationally recyclable through the DivaRecycles Program,” said TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky. “By collecting and recycling items that were previously considered unrecyclable, consumers are given the opportunity to think twice about what can be given a second life and what truly is garbage.” The full DivaRecycles program will be rolled out in Spring 2021. Get social with Diva:Instagram: @ TheDivaCup Facebook: DivaCup Twitter: @ DivaCup About Diva International Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program, DivaCares. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacares.com. About TerraCycle TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com. -30- Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and co-founder of Diva International, maker of the DivaCup, is available for interview upon request. Amy Saunders

Diva International Inc.

647-282-0269

asaunders@divacup.com





