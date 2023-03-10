Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces BMO Agreement to Acquire the AIR MILES Reward Program Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB.A) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) announced that earlier today LoyaltyOne, Co. (“LoyaltyOne”), which operates the AIR MILES reward program in Canada, and the Bank of Montreal (“BMO”) issued a joint news release (the “AIR MILES News Release”) announcing that LoyaltyOne and BMO have entered into a purchase agreement for BMO to acquire LoyaltyOne’s AIR MILES Reward Program (the “Purchase Agreement”).

According to the AIR MILES News Release, BMO’s acquisition of the AIR MILES Reward Program business has been proposed as part of LoyaltyOne’s proceeding under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) commenced in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”). The AIR MILES News Release also notes that LoyaltyOne’s CCAA proceeding will also involve a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) to solicit any other interest in the AIR MILES business. BMO’s acquisition, or a proposed acquisition by any other bidder of LoyaltyOne’s AIR MILES Reward Program, will be subject to Court approval as well as other regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

LoyaltyOne’s parent company Loyalty Ventures Inc. (“Loyalty Ventures”) also issued a news release (the “Loyalty Ventures News Release”) earlier today advising that it had filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Loyalty Ventures News Release provided additional details with respect the LoyaltyOne CCAA and SISP proceedings and interim arrangements with BMO noting that: (i) the SISP procedures provide that the consummation of the sale transaction with BMO is conditioned on LoyaltyOne not receiving a more favourable offer from another party in accordance with the SISP; and (ii) subject to approval of the Court, LoyaltyOne, as borrower, will enter into a debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) facility with an affiliate of BMO, as lender, pursuant to which the lender will make available to LoyaltyOne a non-revolving secured credit facility in the amount of $70 million, and that subject to the approval of the Bankruptcy Court and the Court, Loyalty Ventures, as borrower, and LoyaltyOne, as lender, will enter into an intercompany DIP facility. Additional information with respect to the Purchase Agreement, the DIP facility and the CCAA and Bankruptcy Court proceedings have been disclosed by Loyalty Ventures under its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

DIV’s wholly-owned subsidiary AM Royalties Limited Partnership (“AM LP”) owns the Canadian AIR MILES trademarks and certain related Canadian intellectual property rights (collectively, the “AIR MILES Rights”). AM LP licences the AIR MILES Rights to LoyaltyOne for use in the AIR Miles reward program business in Canada in accordance with the terms of two license agreements (collectively, the “AIR MILES Licenses”). As of the date of this news release LoyaltyOne is current in its royalty payments to AM LP under the AIR MILES Licences, which remain in force, with the most recent payment being made in January 2023. None of DIV, AM LP, or the AIR MILES Rights are subject to the CCAA or the Bankruptcy Court proceedings.

DIV will be monitoring the CCAA and SISP proceedings in respect of LoyaltyOne closely.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES®, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres and Stratus Building Solutions trademarks. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. AIR MILES® is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchised supplemental education services. Stratus Building Solutions is a leading commercial cleaning service franchise company providing comprehensive environmentally friendly janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services primarily in the United States.

DIV’s objective is to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV intends to continue to pay a predictable and stable monthly dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend over time, in each case as cash flow per share allows.

