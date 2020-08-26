Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $20,000,000

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 2,000,000 Preferred Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $20 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $848.4 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of DFN.PR.A (Preferred Shares).The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.50%.The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2020 before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.For further information, please contact Dividend 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at 416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.dividend15.com









