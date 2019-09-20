Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Extension of Term and Preferred Share Distribution Rate

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) As previously announced, the board of directors of Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Fund”) extended the maturity date of the class A and preferred shares of the Company for a period of up to five years beyond the current maturity date of November 28, 2019. The board of directors is pleased to announce that the new term of the Fund will be to September 27, 2024. In addition, the Fund announces that the distribution rate for the preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) for the new term from November 29, 2019 to September 27, 2024 has been increased to $0.55 per Preferred Share per annum (5.5% on the original issue price of $10) payable quarterly. The Preferred Share distribution rate is based on current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms.