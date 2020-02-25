Dividend Select 15 Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2019

Wednesday, February 26, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dividend Select 15 Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.dividendselect15.com.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.dividendselect15.com. 

