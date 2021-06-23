DLC Launches First Responder Mortgage Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it is launching a First Responder Mortgage Program (the “First Responder Program”) effective June 23, 2021 at Dominion Lending Centres. The First Responder Program is available to First Responders across Canada and provides both competitive rates and cashback incentives (subject to credit qualification).

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “The DLC Group of Companies are incredibly grateful to all of the amazing First Responders across the country. We wanted to create a program specifically for you as a token of our appreciation and gratitude. We thank you for your ongoing service and sacrifice and hope that the burden of the pandemic eases in the coming days and weeks. Please contact one of our mortgage experts and let us help you get the mortgage you deserve.”

The quick and easy online application process allows police officers, paramedics, firefighters, correctional service officers, border services officials, search and rescue personnel and registered physicians and nurses to connect with a mortgage professional in their area at their convenience, in as little as 15 minutes.

“Our Dominion Lending Centres advertising highlights the tireless work First Responders across Canada do to keep us safe and the sanctuary that is their home and family” said Kate Brady, Vice President of Marketing of the Corporation. “We have a full suite of English and French digital, print and television commercials and are connecting with a host of first responder professional associations to ensure we increase the awareness around this special program.”

More information can be found at https://dominionlending.ca/firstresponder and a collection of twelve videos / commercials can be found here at our YouTube Playlist link: https://tinyurl.com/DLC-firstrespondersprogram

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

