DLS Technology Corporation Named One of Canada’s Exclusive Citrix Platinum Plus Partners

OTTAWA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DLS Technology Corporation is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s exclusive Citrix Platinum Plus partners. This is the highest designation offered by Citrix and is reserved for organizations that have demonstrated strong expertise in the full suite of Citrix technologies with key specializations in Citrix Digital Workspace and Networking technologies.

DLS becomes one of only two firms out of the 314 Canadian Citrix Partners to be awarded the Platinum Plus designation. Out of Citrix’s 12,000+ Global Partners, there are only approximately 75 Platinum Plus Partners which places DLS as one of the top 0.25% specialized Citrix partners in the world.DLS became a Citrix partner in 2008 and reached Platinum designation seven years later in 2015.“We’re grateful for having built such a strong relationship with Citrix over the past 13+ years. We’ve successfully collaborated on over 100 projects, leveraging our team of technical experts and their industry-leading technology to help organizations meet their strategic remote work and modern workspace objectives. Citrix has been an ideal partner, and we are thrilled to be recognized in this exclusive group.”

Eric She, President of DLS Technology.As one of the most relied upon Citrix Global partners, DLS has successfully architected, deployed and supported countless Citrix solutions for major healthcare, municipal and federal governments and agencies. This includes a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract to help The Ottawa Hospital upgrade their remote access and workspace environment for over 20,000 users across 19+ unique locations.In addition, DLS is working on multiple high-profile Protected B Secure Cloud environments for the Government of Canada’s Shared Services (SSC) and Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS), providing financial capabilities and advanced data analytics to the entire Government of Canada through a Citrix and Microsoft Azure solution.“DLS remains a top innovator and solutions provider in the fields of Cloud Computing, vKey®and Secure Remote Access, Infrastructure, Virtualization, Advanced Data Analytics and most importantly Cybersecurity. Although DLS has always taken an agnostic approach to our recommended solutions, Citrix remains the backbone of many of our projects as Citrix has proven to be a pioneer and industry leader in their field.”

Patrick Nadeau, Director of Sales and Marketing at DLS Technology.If you would like to learn more about DLS Professional Services and IT solutions, you can visit www.dlstech.com .For more information about Citrix solutions, please visit www.citrix.com .About DLS Technology Corporation

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, DLS Technology Corporation offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence and finance sectors.Named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for three consecutive years, DLS takes a hardware and software-agnostic approach when developing its clients’ unique solutions, focusing on delivering comprehensive products that surpass expectations across all verticals with specialization in:Cybersecurity and Multifactor AuthenticationAdvanced Search and Predictive AnalyticsCloud ComputingEndpoint SecurityInfrastructure and System IntegrationIdentity Management and Authentications (MFA)Modern Digital Workspace TransformationSecure Remote Access (SRA)Virtualization

To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca .About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience, and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.Media contact

Patrick Nadeau, DLS Technology Corporation, pnadeau@dlstech.com , 613-249-8818A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34c0e2f6-7783-4396-8faf-e775ea9aed95



CBJ Newsmakers