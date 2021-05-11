DLS Technology Corporation Recipient of the 2020 Citrix Innovation Award for Partners

OTTAWA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DLS Technology Corporation, a Citrix Platinum Plus partner, today announced that it has been named the global 2020 Citrix Innovation Award Winner for Partners resulting from their team’s exceptional execution in delivering a hybrid cloud Digital Transformation solution to The Ottawa Hospital based on the Citrix digital workspace solutions that include Citrix Workspace ™ , Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops ™ and Citrix ADC ™ .

The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) sees more patients than any other medical network in Canada, providing care to over 1.2 million patients per year. To ensure that they deliver a world-class experience to their patients, The Ottawa Hospital looked to DLS Technology Corporation and Citrix for their solution. DLS helped build a Digital Health Network through which The Ottawa Hospital could provide their 20,000+ clinicians and staff across 19 different campuses and partner locations, with simple, secure and reliable access to their systems and the 300+ applications needed to provide the exceptional care to their patients and clinicians.

“One of the most important components when developing infrastructure is having a powerful partner to work with, they really work with you to enable the solution. DLS was not only extremely knowledgeable but they understood our business very well and they helped us implement it better than we’d have been able to do it on our own.”

Shafique Shamji, Executive Vice President and CIO of The Ottawa Hospital.

The Citrix Innovation Award for Partners is presented annually to a Citrix Partner that “drives bold and innovative solutions for IT’s most complex challenges, fuels business growth, forges strong connections and helps organizations find better ways to work”.

The DLS Technology Corporation TOH implementation project is featured in a full-length article and video interview that can be viewed on the Citrix website .

“We’re grateful for having built such a strong relationship with Citrix over these past 13+ years. We’ve successfully collaborated on over 100 projects, leveraging our team of technical experts and their industry-leading technology to help organizations meet their strategic remote work and modern workspace objectives. Citrix has been an ideal partner, and we are thrilled to be recognized in this exclusive group.”

Eric She, President of DLS Technology.

In addition to DLS’ innovative work with The Ottawa Hospital, DLS is working on multiple high-profile Protected B Secure Cloud environments with the Government of Canada’s Shared Services (SSC) and Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS), providing advanced data analytics and financial capabilities to the Government of Canada through a Citrix and Microsoft Azure solution.

“DLS remains a top innovator and solutions provider in the fields of Cloud Computing, vKey®and Secure Remote Access, Infrastructure, Virtualization, Advanced Data Analytics and most importantly Cybersecurity. Although DLS has always taken an agnostic approach to our recommended solutions, Citrix remains the backbone of many of our projects as Citrix has proven to be a pioneer and industry leader in their field.”

Patrick Nadeau, Director of Sales and Marketing of DLS Technology.

If you would like to learn more about DLS Professional Services and IT solutions, you can visit www.dlstech.com.

For more information about Citrix solutions, please visit www.citrix.com.

About DLS Technology Corporation

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, DLS Technology Corporation offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence and finance sectors.

Named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for three consecutive years, DLS takes a hardware and software-agnostic approach when developing its clients’ unique solutions, focusing on delivering comprehensive products that surpass expectations across all verticals with specialization in:

Advanced Search and Predictive Analytics

Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network Architecture

Endpoint Security and Secure Remote Access (SRA)

Identity Management and Authentication (MFA)

Infrastructure and System Integration

Modern Digital Workspace Transformation

vKey

DLS has also patented vKey, a Cybersecurity Secure Remote Access Platform that provides true security mitigation against ransomware, keyloggers and screen capture threats to remote users and devices through a comprehensive solution that provides security for Data in Use, Data at Rest and Date in Motion.

To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience, and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

Media contact

Patrick Nadeau, DLS Technology Corporation, pnadeau@dlstech.com, 613-249-8818

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42cfe1e0-200e-4106-9754-250810cbeedb

CBJ Newsmakers