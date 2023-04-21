dmg events Welcomes Global Audience to Edmonton for the Second Annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention

Canada, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CALGARY, ALTA – (April 21, 2023) dmg events presents the second annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention being held in Edmonton, AB, Canada from April 25-27, 2023 at the Edmonton Convention Centre , (9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB). With Co-Host Edmonton Global and Industry Co-Host TC Energy, the event expects record attendance with participation from nearly 70 countries.

The 2023 edition features a sold out exhibition, a strategic conference with 70 speakers, 60 technical courses with CPD accreditation, an awards gala with over 30 final nominees, and site tours showcasing Edmonton International Airport and Edmonton Research Park. Media are requested to register before April 24 HERE for a media pass granting full access to the event.

“We are honoured to welcome over 6,000 participants to the Edmonton region for the 2nd Annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events. “It’s important to showcase Canada’s capabilities in leading the hydrogen conversation on important topics including developing hydrogen corridors, using hydrogen as a transportation fuel and power generation, building a hydrogen value chain and exporting hydrogen as the world prepares for a low-carbon future”.

This year’s event is hosted by award-winning journalist Larysa Harapyn from National Post/Financial Post and has an exciting line-up of speakers including: Premier Danielle Smith, Government of Alberta;; Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Association Minister of Finance, Government of Canada Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton; Diane Gray, President, Prairies Economic Development Canada; David MacGregor, Associate Deputy Minister, Government of Nova Scotia, Jillian Evanko, CEO, Chart Industries; Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association; Nancy Southern, Chair and CEO, ATCO; Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), and Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate, Toyota Canada Inc. The full list of speakers can be found on the Canadian Hydrogen Convention website .

“Canada’s path to net-zero runs through the Edmonton region. We’re anticipating between 6,000-8,000 attendees – this is North America’s largest hydrogen conference and will continue to demonstrate Canada’s and the Edmonton region’s leadership in the global hydrogen economy for years to come. This year we are expecting more than 30 international delegations – this convention especially is attracting global attention to Canada. We look forward to welcoming the

world to our region. For the second time, we are bringing the entire hydrogen value chain together to explore the innovations and solutions in hydrogen that are accelerating Canada’s transition to a net-zero future,” says Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global.

This year’s convention will run in conjunction with Edmonton’s Hydrogen Week and includes several exciting and innovative events. Features include:

Hydrogen Mobility Zone which will showcase multiple hydrogen vehicles including cars, trucks and buses that are in-use on our roads today.

Plug and Play Innovation Theatre , sponsored by TES Canada, will provide the opportunity for startup companies a chance to win a spot in Plug and Play’s Alberta Fall Cohort 2023 and a spot to pitch at the Plug and Play Global Summit in June 2023.

Site Tours , sponsored by the Edmonton International Airport, InnoTech and C-FER Technologies, is designed to give international attendees in-depth insight into a few of Alberta’s hydrogen facilities.

The Canadian Hydrogen Convention Street Party , hosted on the evening of the opening night, will transform Rice Howard Way into an outdoor block party with featured performances, art installations beer gardens and an evening of unforgettable networking. All passes include complimentary access into the Street Party.

For more information on how to participate at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, please visit www.hydrogenexpo.com .

