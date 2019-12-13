DNA Genetics Announces Sponsorship of WBO Boxing Champion, Patriot, and Olympian Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized brand, today announced its partnership with Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, the reigning WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion. Herring holds an impressive 21-2 win record, and ten knock outs. The teaming up with Herring comes on the heels of DNA’s announcement of its sponsorship with WBC and WBA Boxing Champion, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada. The Herring deal is another step towards DNA’s expansion into the CBD space and further bridges the gap between alternative wellness and the sporting community.

“Herring is an outstanding athlete, decorated military veteran, and olympian. His dedication to boxing and his commitment to his country exhibit some of the same values DNA holds near and dear,” said Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics. “This partnership further highlights the development of CBD within the sports industry, as well as the veteran community. We are very proud to have this champion and veteran showcase the DNA brand.”“Herring has utilized CBD for various health and therapeutic reasons, which compliments his training and recovery very well,” said Jerry Casarez, Manager of the boxer. “Herring advocates for the use of CBD in the sports and athletic communities, and is a strong advocate for the use of alternative medicine for military veterans. We hope that the partnership with DNA, a global alternative wellness leader, draws attention to the benefits of CBD use within the athletic, and military communities.” Herring started his elite boxing career at the age of 15 and rapidly developed as one of the best boxers in the world. He captured his first WBO Junior Lightweight title in May 2019 after his victory over former champion, Masayuki Ito. Prior to launching his professional boxing career, Herring served two tours of duty in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He competed at the London Olympics in 2012 and is a member of the All Marine Boxing Hall of Fame. Herring successfully retained his title of WBO World Champion after a fight against opponent Lamont Roach on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California.About OG DNA Genetics Inc.DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation of minor cannabinoids including, but not limited to, CBD. In a world that is increasingly opening up to CBD as alternative treatment for health and wellness, DNA is positioned to be a leader in the space. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development at Rezwan@dnagenetics.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5065494d-b3b2-4063-853e-f0ba0244cdb2

