Do good this Black Friday with a Buy One, Give One phone offer from TELUS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Black Friday weekend, we’re asking Canadians to help make this holiday season, and the New Year ahead, a little brighter for those in our communities who need it most. Starting today, when you join TELUS and buy a phone, we’ll give a phone and mobility plan to help connect a Canadian in need, through our Mobility for Good program ®1, which provides free phones and plans to youth leaving foster care and Indigenous women surviving violence. Our Mobility for Good program helps keep our most marginalized citizens connected to their loved ones, as well as vital information and healthcare resources, during times when connection matters most.

“The holidays can be a difficult time, even more so as we continue to experience the enduring effects of the global pandemic. Now more than ever, we want to make sure that we’re leveraging our technology for good, helping to give back and connect Canadians to what matters most,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation Officer, TELUS. “Between November 25 and 29, we’re inviting Canadians to make their purchase count, helping connect another Canadian in need while you celebrate the season. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, by simply purchasing a device and joining TELUS, your gift has double the impact, helping make the holiday season – and year ahead – a little brighter for everyone.”

With Unlimited data plans starting at $75 per month, the “Buy One, Give One” offer is valid when you buy a phone and activate with TELUS, including Certified pre-owned phones, both in store and online, across Canada.

To learn more about our Buy One, Give One offer, visit telus.com/giveone and to learn more about our Mobility for Good program, visit telus.com/mobilityforgood .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Donna Ramirez

TELUS Public Relations

donna.ramirez@telus.com

1 For every new postpaid activation with a new mobility device purchased between November 25th, 2021 and November 29th, 2021, TELUS will give a free phone to a Canadian in need through our Mobility for Good Program (up to a maximum of 6000 phones). For more information on the Mobility for Good program, visit telus.com/mobilityforgood .



CBJ Newsmakers