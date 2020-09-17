Doré Copper Stepout Drilling Extends Corner Bay Mineralization by 125 Meters Intersecting 6.45 Meters at 4.1% Copper and 0.38 g/t Gold

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Doré Copper“) (TSXV: DCMC) is pleased to announce two additional intercepts from its 2020 drill program at the Corner Bay deposit located in the Chibougamau mining camp, approximately 45 kilometers by road from Chibougamau, Québec. Today’s results follow up on the drill holes announced on March 3 and April 22, 2020. The two holes extend the Corner Bay deposit by approximately 125 meters along strike to the south over a downdip length of approximately 300 meters. The deposit remains open along strike and down plunge.

Drilling HighlightsCB-20-18: 6.3 meters of 3.03% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 6.6 g/t Ag (TW approx. 4.0 meters)CB-20-19: 6.45 meters of 4.10% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au and 13.2 g/t Ag (TW approx. 3.7 meters)Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper stated, “These latest two intercepts at Corner Bay demonstrate the excellent continuity of mineralization and support the potential for additional growth towards the south along strike and down plunge. In addition, the Corner Bay deposit is open in numerous other directions that will be tested over the course of 2020 and early 2021. The plan is to update the current mineral resource estimate by H1/2021 to support an eventual hub-and-spoke restart of the camp using our existing 2,700 tpd mil with Corner Bay as the main feed to the mill.” Corner Bay Drill ProgramThe intercepts in holes CB-20-18 and CB-20-19 have extended the main deposit on the west side of the diorite dyke by an additional 125 meters to the south and over a downdip length of approximately 300 meters (See Table 1 and Figure 1). These holes follow up the 2020 results announced on March 3 and April 22 that included CB-20-17 that intersected 7.0 meters of 9.08% Cu and 0.41 g/t Au (Refer to Table 2 for prior results).Table 1. Corner Bay Property Drill Assay Highlights from the 2020 Drill Program



True widths are estimated to be 63% for CB-20-18 and 58% for CB-20-19.Hole CB-20-18 was drilled with an azimuth 90 degrees and dip of -66 degrees. Hole CB-19 was drilled with an azimuth of 84 degrees and dip of -70 degrees.Results to date from the 2020 drill program at Corner Bay demonstrate the potential for expansion to the south and down plunge and also below the dyke to the north and up dip (See Figure 2).

Table 2. Prior intercepts from the Current Drill Program













True widths estimated to be 60%-65% of downhole lengths.Figure 1. Long section View of the Southern Area of the Corner Bay Main Zone Below the Dyke Including the Two Most Recent Intercepts.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8adb998b-f1c5-4e51-8c10-46c10315f0f1Figure 2. Long section of the Main Vein of the Corner Bay Deposit Indicating Areas Where the Deposit is Open. The diorite dyke is vertical and the Main Vein dips approximately 75 degrees to the west (out of the page). Therefore, the dyke splits the mineralized body with the upper portion to the east of the dyke and the deeper portion to the west. There is mineralization on each side of the dyke at respective levels.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62718ec0-ad62-4038-bda9-08118d589e08Corner Bay’s mineral resource consists of an indicated resource of 1.35 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.01% Cu and 0.29 g/t Au (containing 89.8 million pounds (Mlb) of copper and 13,000 ounces of gold) and an inferred resource of 1.66 Mt at 3.84% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au (containing 140.3 Mlb of copper and 15,000 ounces of gold), assuming a cut-off grade of 1.5% Cu and a copper price of US$3.25 per pound (Source: Technical Report on the Corner Bay and Cedar Bay Projects, Northwest Québec, Canada, dated June 15, 2019, prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng.).Cedar Bay and Joe Mann PropertiesThe Company’s other properties that are being actively explored in the current drill program are the Cedar Bay and the optioned Joe Mann properties. In both cases, the Company is targeting high-grade gold and/or copper extensions of the deposits beneath existing workings, along strike of known mineralization, and at parallel structures to the main mining zones. Drilling has commenced at Joe Mann as described in Company’s July 30, 2020 news release.Drilling and Quality ControlThe Company is using Miiken Drilling as the drilling contractor. Miiken is a joint venture between Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd., the First Nations community of Ouje-Bougoumou and the First Nations community of Mistissini both located in the Eeyou Istchee territory.Sample preparation and assays were done at SGS lab in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples were weighed, dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, split 250 g, pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then fire assayed for Au (30 g) and sodium peroxide fusion ICP-MS finish for 34 elements.QA/QC is done in house by Doré Copper Geologists with oversight from the Exploration Manager, The check samples (blanks and standards – 4% of total samples with another 2% of core duplicates) that were inserted into the sample batches are verified against their certified values and are deemed a pass if they are within 3 standard deviations of the certified value. The duplicates are evaluated against each other to determine mineralization distribution (nugget). If there are large discrepancies in the check samples, then the entire batch is requested to be re-assayed.Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.About Doré CopperDoré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau mining camp that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Company has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company’s 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).The Company’s current focus is to grow mineral resources and re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), and Joe Mann (Au) deposits. The Company’s ongoing fully-funded 35,000-metre drilling program for 2020 and early 2021 is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2021.For further information regarding Doré Copper, please visit the Company’s website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com .For further information, please contact:Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

